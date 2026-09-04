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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Plans to minimise financial impact of disasters in Chamba discussed

Plans to minimise financial impact of disasters in Chamba discussed

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Tribune News Service
Chamba, Updated At : 02:20 AM Sep 04, 2026 IST
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Chamba DC Mukesh Repaswal with district officials at a workshop on reducing financial vulnerability during floods.
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A special consultation workshop on reducing financial vulnerability arising from natural disasters such as floods was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Repaswal in Chamba on Wednesday. Experts from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Ropar; Queensland University of Technology, Australia; and Krea University, Chennai, participated virtually in the workshop. Detailed discussions were held on the economic condition of flood-affected families, the impact of disasters on their livelihoods, long-term recovery measures and ways to strengthen their capacity to cope with future disasters.

Repaswal briefed the experts about the geographical conditions of Chamba district and said that preparedness and the identification of risks were essential to minimise losses caused by natural disasters such as floods. He added that the effective use of scientific studies along with local knowledge could help reduce the financial and social vulnerability of the affected families and strengthen their recovery capacity.

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He said that the project aimed at expanding the approach to disaster management beyond relief and recovery by strengthening preparedness, financial security, livelihood continuity and long-term disaster resilience. Additional Deputy Commissioner Amit Mehra gave a detailed account of flood-prone areas and the district’s experience of flood-related challenges.

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Assistant Engineer, Jal Shakti Department, Gaurav Kumar apprised the participants of the measures being undertaken by the department in flood-affected areas of Chamba district.

The workshop provided a platform for experts and district officials to exchange information and explore measures based on scientific research and field-level experience to improve disaster preparedness and strengthen the resilience of vulnerable communities.

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