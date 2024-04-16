Plastic bottles littered in the open

PLASTIC bottles can be spotted littered around the Chhota Shimla market area near the Gurdwara. The garbage has been littered for quite some time and is yet to be removed. Since the area is near the secretariat, this sight gives a very wrong impression and can also lead to environmental degradation. The authorities concerned should ensure than no one litters in the open.

Pratik, Shimla

Malfunctioning streetlights

STREETLIGHTS in Krishan Nagar area have been malfunctioning, creating a huge problem for the people who pass through this area daily. Due to this, people are facing difficulties in travelling to their homes at night. The authorities concerned should fix these streetlights as soon as possible.

Vikram, Shimla

Dirty water flowing on road

DIRTY water from a drain has been flowing on the road at the Civil Hospital, Solan, for long, bothering patients and visitors alike. To make matters worse, the water gets splashed on pedestrians whenever a vehicle passes through this road. The corporation should take stock of this issue at the earliest and ensure that the water is removed.

Gopal, Solan

