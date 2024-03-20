Plastic waste, muck scar Dharamkot forest

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, March 19

The contractors working for the Smart City project have allegedly littered the forest area in the Dharamkot region of Dharamsala with debris and plastic waste, much to the dismay of trekkers and environment lovers.

The trekkers complain that this has scarred the pristine beauty of the trails.

Rashpal Singh, a resident of Dharamkot, who is into trekking business, said the contractors built roads in their area under the

Smart City project, but left cement bags, concrete debris and plastic waste in the forest area.

“In some cases, labourers working had dumped rubble along the steep slopes in the forest area. Now, it will be quite difficult to clear the slopes of the rubble. Moreover, the plastic waste will not decay on its own. The MC authorities should penalise the contractors who have left the rubble in the forest area,” he said.

Catherine, a US citizen who stays in the area, said locals had carried out regular campaigns to clear the rubble and plastic waste from the area. “It is disheartening to see plastic waste strewn in the lush green forest areas of Dharamkot,” the US citizen added.

As per the rules, for the dumping of muck generated after the construction of roads or by any other department, a dumping site had to be allotted to the contractor. The contractor must lift all debris and keep it at the dumping site.

The dumping of waste material down the hill slopes was banned as it destroyed the ecology of the area, led to landslides and polluted water sources.

However, in many cases the contractors in order to save the transportation cost, dumped the debris on the hill sides.

Till date, the Dharamsala MC has not allotted any site for dumping of muck and construction waste.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Dharamsala #Environment