Plastic waste problem of Pong Lake begins upstream

The plastic waste problem at the Pong Dam Lake does not begin at the reservoir. It begins much upstream, where rivers and streams flowing through densely inhabited areas carry discarded plastic and other waste to Maharana Pratap Sagar during the monsoon season every year.

The Uhal, Neugal, Banganga (Baner), Gaj and Dehar rivers, along with the Beas, form a vast network of Himalayan waterways feeding the Pong Dam reservoir. The Beas travels through heavily populated stretches of Manali and Kullu via Mandi, Sujanpur, Nadaun and Dehra before entering the Pong Lake. Along the way, it picks up what settlements dispose of at riverbanks and in drainage channels.

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By the time the river waters reach the reservoir, much of that waste is deposited along its banks and feeder points — just as the Pong Lake prepares to receive thousands of migratory birds for the winter season.

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Reginald Royston, Divisional Forest Officer (Wildlife), Hamirpur, says that much of the litter reaching the Pong Lake originates upstream along the rivers. He adds that the Forest Department engages volunteers and groups to collect plastic waste scattered across the wetland but a durable solution will require intervention at the source.

He says, “We engage groups of volunteers to collect the scattered plastic waste every year. There is a dire need to find a durable solution to this problem.”

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The scale of the problem has also attracted judicial attention. During recent proceedings in an ongoing public interest litigation concerning wetland conservation, a court had sought comprehensive status reports on measures being taken for the conservation of the Pong wetland, amid concerns over its ecological condition. An estimated 47 quintals of plastic waste enter the Pong reservoir during the rainy season every year.

Environmentalists have suggested that the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), which derives significant benefits from the reservoir, can consider a sustained CSR-backed programme for waste collection and management around the Pong Dam reservoir.

The focus also needs to shift to panchayats and settlements along vulnerable stretches of the tributary rivers. Waste collection, segregation and scientific disposal facilities in these areas can prevent plastic waste from entering the waterways in the first place. The Pong Lake is not generating this waste; it is receiving it. The reservoir is effectively the final dumping ground for what communities’ upstream fail to manage.

Clean-up by nature

As Pong Lake’s waters recede, nature begins its own clean-up but plastic waste stays behind.

However, there is a curious seasonal transformation once the monsoon retreats. As silt settles, the muddy waters of the Pong Lake gradually regain their blue hue. Floating waste, pushed towards the banks by gentle evening winds, starts depositing there. The receding waters leave behind a trail of wood, plastic, packaging material and other refuse on the exposed banks.

Local communities salvage much of the usable wood for winter fuel and other needs. Rag-pickers, too, collect plastic waste from designated points. At Ban Chabbar, beyond Bhatoli in Haripur tehsil, truckloads of plastic waste are stockpiled before being sent for recycling.

But a substantial quantity remains strewn along the banks, leaving parts of the Pong Dam reservoir looking particularly unkempt at the very time the wetland begins preparing for its annual winter spectacle — the arrival of thousands of migratory birds from Siberia and Tibet.

For birdwatchers drawn to the Pong Lake to witness one of Asia’s important wintering grounds, plastic-strewn banks presents an uncomfortable sight. A wetland celebrated for its rich birdlife is, in places, forced to wear the debris of human settlements far upstream.

The contrast is stark: As the skies above the Pong Lake fill with migratory visitors, its banks continue to bear the burden of what the rivers have carried down during the monsoon.