Players assured all help

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 13

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said the government will provide financial assistance to the 10 players selected from Himachal for the World Grappling Championship.

Gopal Chand, General Secretary, Himachal Pradesh Grappling Committee, and the players met the CM today to seek financial help. The CM directed the officials concerned to provide immediate financial assistance to the players for the championship, to be held in Moscow from October 17 to 20. “The state government is providing all possible assistance to the players,” the CM said.

#Shimla #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu