Playing truant, then and now

One running complaint in Zila Parishad, Shimla, has been the absence of government officials from its meeting. When the BJP was in power, the Congress-dominated ZP would often complain about the officials skipping the meeting that is held once every three months. Even as the Congress is in power now, some officials are still not taking out time to attend the ZP House as was witnessed on Saturday. It will be interesting to see if the truant officials are pulled up by the government or not as the ZP chairperson has decided to take up the matter with the Chief Minister.

Ignorance is bliss

The adage “Ignorance is bliss” has been aptly manifested in the case of Health and Family Welfare Minister DR Shandil’s comment on Non-Practicing Allowance to the new doctors. While the minister asserts no such file was put before him, it seems to have escaped his attention even during the recent Cabinet meeting where it was approved. While the issue has generated much heat with doctors threatening to begin a stir, lack of ignorance of the minister has left the medicos high and dry.