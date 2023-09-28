Plea for Jal Shakti Vibhag division in Bhattiyat area

Chamba, September 27
The social welfare committee has reiterated its demand for the opening of a division of the Jal Shakti Vibhag and a civil court at Chowari in Bhattiyat subdivision of Chamba district.
The office-bearers of the committee today said the successive governments had failed to set up these offices since long.
They said the people of the area were forced to travel around 100 km to get their works related to the Jal Shakti Vibhag done and to get justice.
“Bhattiyat hilly terrain starts from Hatli, adjacent to Kangra district, and stretches up to Nainikhad on one side and Jot towards Chamba on the other side,” they said.
Recently, Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania, who represents the Bhattiyat area, had announced to open a division of the Jal Shakti Vibhag here.
