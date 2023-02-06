Plea to administration

Tribune News Service

Mandi, February 5

The Nagrik Adhikar Manch has urged the administration to ensure that dignity of society’s deities is maintained during the Shivratri fair in Mandi district. The manch president, Harmeet Bittu, said temporary roof cover should be built at Padal ground to avoid inconvenience to deities during rain. He said the Madho Rai deity camp should be barricaded.