Plea to create traders’ welfare ministry

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, September 24

The Himachal Pradesh Veopar Mandal has appealed to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for the creation of a traders’ welfare ministry and a traders’ welfare fund for safeguarding the interests of traders in the state.

Mandal president Sumesh Sharma said in a press note recently that the government had a separate Industry Ministry for only 5,000 small and medium industrial units in the state, whereas there was no such provision for the 5.2 lakh families of the trading community that ran outlets across the state and deposited taxes in the state exchequer.

Welcoming various steps taken by the CM for effecting a system change in the state, Sharma said the trading community was also expecting a similar change for it. He also underlined the need to create a chief minister traders’ welfare fund with contribution of 2 per cent share of the tax deposited by the traders in the state exchequer. “In case of any mishap, the family of the affected trader should get financial relief from that fund,” he added.

He also demanded the setting up of a camp office of the GST appellant authority at Dharamsala for at least 15 days in a month so that traders from remote areas of the state could benefit.

