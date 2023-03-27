Plea to improve facilities at Chamba medical college

Our Correspondent

Chamba, March 26

The Chamba Welfare Association, a local NGO, has urged the administration of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Government Medical College and Hospital to improve the healthcare facilities and management of the college.

In a letter written to the principal of the medical college recently, NGO president Om Parkash Goswami and general secretary SK Kashmiri said the testing machines at the hospital were often out of order and even routine tests were held up for several days.

The letter further mentioned that materials used for clinical tests were often out of stock, forcing patients to buy these from the market. The NGO office-bearers also expressed concern over the shortage of staff, saying it was another obstacle in the smooth working of the hospital.