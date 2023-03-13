Plea to restore Assembly status of Pangi

Our Correspondent

Chamba, March 12

The Pangwal Ekta Manch, Pangi, has reiterated the demand to restore the status of ‘Pangi’ tribal Assembly constituency in Chamba district during the forthcoming delimitation of the Election Commission of India in 2026.

In press note issued here today, manch chairman Trilok Thakur and co-chairman Bhagat Barotra said Pangi and Bharmour were separate Assembly constituencies from 1952 to 1966. But, in a notification dated November 21, 1966 of the Delimitation Commission of India, the Pangi Assembly constituency was abolished and merged with Bharmour Assembly constituency (ST).

The office-bearers of the manch were of the opinion that only elected representatives from Pangi could understand their problems. Besides, the area has been divided by Pir Panjal range of mountains, ravines and other natural barriers of Sach Pass and distance from Bharmour to Pangi is 250 km via Sach Pass and approximately 800-1,000 km via J&K and Manali.

“At present, around 5,000-6,000 Pangwal tribes have been migrated from the Pangi Valley to Chamba, Kullu and Dharamsala for their livelihood and better educational facilities for their wards,” they said. As the delimitation of the Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies nears its deadline, people of Pangi tribal subdivision are hopeful that the “Pangi Assembly constituency” would be restored.