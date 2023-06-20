Plea to revoke water tariff hike notification

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, June 19

Residents of the Nurpur Municipal Council area have urged Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to revoke the notification issued by the Virbhadra Singh government in July 2005 for increasing piped water supply charges in urban areas by 10 per cent every year.

In a signed memorandum submitted to the Chief Minister, over 100 residents have lamented that the urban domestic consumers, who had been paying Rs 40 for one water connection per month in 2005, will now have to pay Rs 220.86 from April this year.

The provision n A July 2005 notification issued by the Virbhadra Singh government provided for raising piped water supply charges in urban areas by 10 per cent every year

The local residents said the previous Jai Ram Thakur government had started providing free water to the consumers in rural areas, but it did not accept the longstanding demand of urban area consumers to annul the 2005 notification.

The residents said that a hike in water charges had become a regular feature for the past over 18 years. They appealed to the Chief Minister to either give free water supply to the urban domestic consumers like given to rural consumers or fix Rs 20 to Rs 30 fixed monthly charges.

Nurpur MC president Ashok Sharma and social activist Pavnesh Gupta said they had raised the demand for a permanent solution to this problem with Chief Parliamentary Secretary (Urban Development) Sudhir Sharma during his visit to the town last month.