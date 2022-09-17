Plots misused, Baddi firm fined Rs 3 crore

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, September 16

A case of misuse of two industrial plots by a Baddi firm has come to light. It had submitted false building plans to obtain no objection certificates (NOCs) from various departments, including the Town and Country Planning (TCP) and Fire.

No corrective measures have been taken by the firm management despite directions from the State Industrial Development Corporation (SIDC), Baddi, which had leased the plot. A penalty of Rs 15,000 per sq m has been imposed on the 2,000 sq m plot amounting to Rs 3 crore by the SIDC.

Norms violated The firm has not only undertaken unwarranted activities in its basement but norms of the Town and Country Planning Department have been violated. The firm has failed to submit approved building plans as per actual construction despite several reminders. The premises have been rented without permission. —Executive Engineer, SIDC

During an inspection conducted by the SIDC officials in July and August 2021, the firm was found trading from the plot in violation of the norms while industrial production had ceased years ago. No corrective measures were taken despite repeated directions despite lapse of a year.

The firm management, however, applied for transfer of lease of the plot but since the property is pledged with two banks, change of ownership wound require a NOC from the banks.

“The said firm, Ozone Ayurvedics at Baddi, has not only undertaken unwarranted activities in its basement but norms of the Town and Country Planning Department too have been violated. The firm has failed to submit approved building plans as per actual construction despite several reminders. The premises have been rented out without permission,” informed Mohinder Jadial, Executive Engineer, SIDC, Baddi.

It is learnt that manufacturing activities had been halted after the firm utilised all incentives of the central industrial package in 2014-15 and the premises were then being used for trading of various products.

Condition of allotment were also violated by changing the name and constitution of the allottee without consent of the SIDC. The business was also changed from industrial production to commercial without any consent.

Executive Engineer, SIDC, said several violations were found in the unit premises which was inspected after receipt of complaints. Commercial activities were underway in violation of the norms where even the basement was being used for production though no such activities are permissible. The firm was changed from a proprietorship to private limited or limited firm without the consent of the SIDC in violation of the norms.