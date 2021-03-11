Plum fetching good prices

Tribune Reporters

Mandi, June 3

Plum growers are getting good prices for their produce in Kullu district. The produce has been reaching the fruit markets at Bhuntar and Bandrol in the district for the past one week.

While the fruit is ready for marketing in the lower region of Kullu district, it will take some more days to mature in higher reaches.

Growers said that they were getting prices between Rs 50 and Rs 70 per kg, depending on the quality of the fruit. However, strong winds had caused damage to plum produce at many places in the district.

Orchardists Dev Raj and Amit Kumar said, “We got good price for plum this time. The quality product is getting up to Rs 70 per kg in the market at Bhuntar.”

Sushil Gularia, secretary of Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee, Kullu and Lahaul and Spiti, said that the stone fruit orchardists were getting good prices for their produce at fruit markets.

He said that apricot was selling between Rs 40 and Rs 60 per kg. It was expected that the rates of stone fruit would remain stable in the market in the coming days, which would be good for orchardists.