Plum posts to leaders failed to yield results for BJP in Solan district

Ambika Sharma

Solan, December 18

Elevating leaders to plum posts of chairman and vice-chairman has failed to yield any dividend to the BJP as the party could not win even a single seat in Solan district.

Little has been done to fix accountability for the defeat by the party till now.

This was the worst performance of the BJP in the district where it had won all five seats in 2007. The party had won two seats of Kasauli and Doon in 2017. Even those seats failed to be retained while three others — Arki, Nalagarh and Doon — could not be won.

Solan is part of the Shimla Lok Sabha seat, which is represented by Suresh Kashyap who is also the state BJP president. The district president, Ashutosh Vaidya, is yet to tender his resignation.

No feathers have been ruffled for the dismal performance as those elevated to plum posts seem to own no responsibility.

While senior leaders assert that the cause of the abysmally dismal performance of the party would be analysed but whether it will bring out the lack of performance of these leaders remains to be seen.

The party could not see the writing on the wall after it lost the key civic bodies of Solan, Arki and Parwanoo and later the byelection for the Arki seat. Instead of strengthening the party’s dwindling voter base, the leaders did not take any concrete steps to regain the confidence of the voters.

A slew of plum posts were disbursed to leaders owing allegiance to senior leaders without gauging their ability to improve the party’s electoral prospects.

The list includes Sanjiv Kashyap, who was elevated as the chairman, Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee; Ashok Sharma, who was made vice-chairman of Gau Sewa Aayog; Yogesh Bhartiya who is the chairman of Jogindra Central Cooperative Bank; Rattan Pal who was made Vice-Chairman of State Cooperative Development Federation Limited; Darshan Saini, who occupied the post of Vice-Chairman of Water Management Board; and Purshottam Guleria, who was the chairman of the khadi board. Even the state president of Mahila Morcha and the chairperson of the State Women Commission hail from the district.

While other BJP candidates were yet to ponder over the reasons of their defeat, Rajesh Kashyap, who contested from Solan, attributed the inapt handling of the old pension scheme to his defeat. He said the issue should have been dealt with in detail and it severely dented his prospects. He added that other factors would be pondered over.

