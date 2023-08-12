Ply more buses to cope with rush

Considering the huge rush in local buses in Shimla, the Transport Department must ply more buses to cope with the congestion during school and office hours. The buses in the city are packed to the capacity during the morning and evening office hours, causing inconvenience to people. Sunita Sharma, Shimla

punish unruly two-wheeler riders

unsafe and unruly driving by two-wheeler riders, especially when the traffic is halted, has become a cause of nuisance for other commuters. These weaving bikers cause traffic jams by breaking the queue. Though weaving is an offence, instead of penalising the violators, the police remain a mute spectator to the violations. Harish, kullu

medical shops Crowded at IGMC

medical shops in the IGMC hospital premises are often packed and it takes a long time for people to buy medicines. The shopkeepers should hire more staff so that people get their medicines on time. Sanjeev, Shimla

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The TRIBUNe

invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

#Shimla