Plying of heavy vehicles threat to Dharampur-Sanawar road

Ambika Sharma

Solan, July 20

The Dharampur-Sanawar road, which links Kasauli to the Kalka-Shimla National Highway (NH-5), faces the threat of caving in due to the plying of heavy vehicles on the already damaged road.

The recent rainfall had caused heavy damage to the road at various places. This has severally hit the vehicular traffic on the road with barely a narrow lane being operational at several places.

Though the movement of heavy vehicles was disallowed on the road, heavy vehicles carrying stones, sand, steel and other construction material can be seen plying on it throughout the day. This is deteriorating the road condition further.

With the main road leading to Kasauli having been closed after a sizable part of it collapsed, the Dharampur-Sanawar road is the only access route to the highway. Another arterial road, the Dharampur-Kanda road, is yet to be restored.

Locals say the plying of heavy vehicles should be strictly disallowed on this road as it could cause more damage and cut off the area from the national highway. This would also affect the movement of emergency vehicles, including ambulances, they said.

“Sixteen roads are yet to be restored in this subdivision,” said Solan Deputy Commissioner Manmohan Sharma.

The Dharampur-Kasauli road, via Pinegrove School, would be temporary restored for light vehicles. After that, the plying of heavy vehicles would be banned on the Dharampur-Sanawar road to prevent further damage to it, he said.

Eight trees have been axed in the affected area along the Dharampur-Kasauli road via Pinegrove School to pave way for single-lane traffic. Repair of the road posed several challenges. Besides axing the trees, presence of private land also added to the delay in repairing the road, he added.

