PM did not keep his promise to apple growers: INDIA bloc

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 22

Upping the ante ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state, the INDIA bloc leaders today accusing him of hurting the interests of apple growers despite publicly promising to address their concerns.

“PM Narendra Modi had promised to enhance import duty on apple during his speeches in Shimla, Solan and Sujanpur when he campaigned here in the earlier elections. But the import duty has not been increased till date,” said Education Minister Rohit Thakur at a press conference here today.

Kuldeep Rathore, Congress MLA from Theog, and Rakesh Singha, CPM leader, were also present on the occasion.

Thakur highlighted the reduction in the budget for the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) under which culled apple and a few other fruits are bought by the government agencies, as another example of “anti-farmer” decision by the Modi government. “The Centre reduced the MIS budget from Rs 1,500 crore to a token amount of Rs 1 lakh, giving a huge blow to the farmers and fruit growers,” said Thakur.

Claiming that the Jana Sangh was opposed to granting statehood to Himachal Pradesh and apple growers had to launch a massive agitation under the BJP government in 1990, Singha said the BJP had never been compatible with the state. “In the interest of the country, we do not exploit our forest wealth. The state should be compensated for it, but the Centre hasn’t paid any heed to this demand for the last 10 years,” Singha said.

Meanwhile, Rathore said the country had regressed under the NDA government and the PM was sounding desperate in his speeches. “The BJP has come up with ‘Modi ke guarantee’ this time. I would like to know which guarantee or promise he has fulfilled in the last 10 years?” said Rathore.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#INDIA bloc #Narendra Modi #Shimla