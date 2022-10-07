PM disappointed Himachal people: Rajinder Rana

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, October 6

Prime Minister Narendra Modi disappointed people during his one-day visit to the state yesterday as he kept silent on financial support to the state.

This was stated by Rajinder Rana, HPCC working president, here today. He said the BJP governments were in a haste to put inauguration plates on incomplete buildings. He said the work of the AIIMS campus at Kothipura in Bilaspur was yet to be completed and the PM had inaugurated it.

He alleged that the BJP governments were spending more on publicity and less on development. He added that out of Rs 100, the BJP governments spend Rs 70 on publicity. He said over 1,500 buses were used to ferry people to Bilaspur for the PM rally, while many of them were carrying only three or four persons. This mismanagement had led to harassment of people as many were seen stranded at various bus stands while there were no buses on regular routes, he added.

Speaking on leaving of Suresh Chandel from the Congress he said it was his personal decision and would not make much difference to the party as he had gone back to his parent organisation.

#Hamirpur #narendra modi