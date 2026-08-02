PM has high expectations from India’s youth: Himachal Governor

Governor Kavinder Gupta here on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has great expectations from the youth of the country, and believes that if India’s young generation channelises its energy towards nation-building and national interest, the country will truly emerge as a developed nation.

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Referring to the recent ‘Gen Z’ protest in Delhi, the Governor said some “misguided” youngsters required proper guidance and positive inspiration.

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He claimed that anti-social elements often attempted to exploit such situations for their own interests.

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He was addressing the SAMVEDNA-2 felicitation ceremony organised by the National Integrated Forum of Artists and Activists (NIFA) at Lok Bhavan, Shimla, where social organisations, volunteers and individuals were honoured for their contributions to promoting voluntary blood donation.

The Governor called upon citizens, particularly the youth, to make voluntary blood donation a people’s movement, stating that there was no greater service than saving a human life. “While medical science has made remarkable progress, there is still no substitute for human blood, making voluntary blood donation a noble and indispensable act of humanity,” he said. On the occasion, the Governor administered a pledge for a drug-free India to all participants.

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Referring to the launch of the “Nasha Mukt Yuva Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan” by Modi earlier today, he said the campaign was a clarion call to the youth to build a drug-free India. He said the initiative was not merely a campaign but a people’s movement for nation-building, and urged every citizen, especially the younger generation, to actively participate in making India free from the menace of drugs.

Commending NIFA for its humanitarian initiatives, he said the organisation had gone beyond social and cultural activities by making significant contributions towards nation-building, “youth awakening” and public service.