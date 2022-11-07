Modi, Amit Shah in Himachal Pradesh to make up for Thakur govt's poor performance: Sachin Pilot

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, November 6

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan and Congress’ star campaigner Sachin Pilot today said the poor performance of the Jai Ram Thakur government had compelled Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to address rallies in support of BJP candidates in the state.

Addressing a well-attended election meeting in support of Congress candidate Ajay Mahajan at Baduee in Nurpur, Pilot said had this government performed well and fulfilled the aspirations of the people, the trio would not have been addressing rallies in the state.

He further said if the government had fulfilled its commitments, CM Thakur would have presented his report card before the public. “Sensing the party’s rout in the Assembly elections, the BJP has put all its might and is spending crores of rupees in the election campaign but winds of change are obvious across the state,” he added.

“People have lost faith in the BJP in the past five years and they now trust the commitments made by the Congress in its manifesto. The Congress would fulfil all its commitments, including revival of the old pension scheme, Rs 1,500 per month for all women aged between 18 and 60 year, 300 free power units per month and one lakh government jobs,” the leader added.

He alleged that the BJP government had only promoted graft and sheltered corrupt people in the state during the past five years and now people had made up their minds to give a befitting reply to the party in the Assembly elections. He also accused the BJP of playing with the sentiments of the people on religion and caste on the eve of every election but now this would not click in Himachal Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring also addressed an election meeting. After looking at the enthusiasm of the youth and women in the meeting, he declared that the Congress would win the Nurpur seat.

Addressing the gathering, Ajay Mahajan, Congress candidate and president of party’s Kangra unit, urged Pilot for taking up the long-standing issues of the Pong Dam oustees of the district with the Rajasthan Government.

Pilot also addressed election meetings at Palampur and Jwalamukhi.

