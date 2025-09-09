Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took stock of the flood and landslides situation in Himachal Pradesh and reached Kangra after conducting an aerial survey of disaster-hit Mandi and Kullu districts.

Modi landed at the Gaggal airport at about 1:30 pm, was received by Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, and Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri.

As per the tentative schedule, the chief minister and officers would brief PM Modi about the monsoon disaster during a meeting. The BJP leaders would also apprise the PM of the current situation in the state.

PM Modi will hold a meeting with CM Sukhu and senior officials, where a presentation will be made regarding the losses suffered by the state during the monsoons this year.

The state has suffered losses of more than Rs 4,500 crore, while 370 persons have died and 41 are still missing.

The Public Works Department has suffered the maximum damage, as roads and bridges have been badly damaged.

A total of 136 landslides, 95 flash floods, and 45 cloudbursts have caused large-scale damage to both public infrastructure and private property since the start of the monsoons on June 20 earlier this year.

Even now, 615 roads are closed, including four national highways, while 1,748 electricity transformers and 461 water schemes remain dysfunctional.