PM Modi assures full support to Himachal Pradesh government battling flood crisis

Shimla, July 10
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and assured "unwavering support" to his government as heavy rainfall caused widespread damage across the state.
The Prime Minister inquired about the extent of the damage caused to life and property due to heavy rains and floods, an official statement issued here said.
Sukhu informed Modi that the state has been severely affected by floods and landslides, it said.
He said roads have been damaged while water and electric supply has been disrupted, and urged the Prime Minister to declare the situation as a national calamity, the statement said.
Sukhu said Himachal Pradesh would require substantial assistance from the Union government to recover from the extensive losses caused by the calamity.
He appealed to the Prime Minister to extend a special economic package to aid in the state's recovery process, it said.
In response to the Chief Minister's concerns, Modi assured him of the Centre's unwavering support and promised all possible assistance to the state to come out of this crisis. the statement said.
