PM Modi gave relief without delay, assessment: Anurag Thakur

Shimla, September 26
Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur today said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had come to the rescue of Himachal by providing all possible help but people wanted to know what the Congress government had done to provide relief to the affected families.
Anurag was here to take part in a Rozgar Mela organised at the Gaiety Theatre. “There is no doubt that the Prime Minister has special affinity with Himachal. Without delay and assessment, which in the past took months, relief was given to the state in four installments,” he claimed.
He said that the Congress government had brought a women reservation Bill only as a formality and it was never passed. “It is Narendra Modi, who has taken the historic decision of providing 33 per cent reservation to women in Parliament and the Congress is now raking up the issue of quota for OBC women only to confuse and mislead people,” he alleged.
