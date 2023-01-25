PM Modi greets people of Himachal on state's formation day

New Delhi, January 25
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted people of Himachal Pradesh on the state's formation day.
Hardworking people of the state, full of natural beauty, have also been dedicated to serving the country, he said while wishing them.
सभी हिमाचलवासियों को पूर्ण राज्यत्व दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। नैसर्गिक सौंदर्य से समृद्ध इस प्रदेश के परिश्रमी लोग हमेशा देशसेवा में समर्पित रहे हैं। आने वाले समय में वे सफलताओं की नई ऊंचाइयों को प्राप्त करें, यही कामना है।— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 25, 2023
Himachal became the 18th state of the Indian Union on January 25, 1971 and has since done well on various development indicators.
