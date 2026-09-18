PM Modi icon of service, India witnessing unmatched growth: Anurag

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is an icon of service, determination and responsibility towards the country and India is witnessing development at an unmatched pace, said former Union Minister Anurag Thakur while addressing a function organised on Modi’s birthday at the Bachat Bhawan in Hamirpur on Thursday. He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday was not just an occasion for celebration but also a day of service, determination and fulfilling one’s responsibility towards society. In his public life, the Prime Minister had made service not a medium of politics but a resolve for nation building, he asserted. Anurag distributed modern equipment to beneficiaries at an artificial limbs and assistive devices programme organised for disabled persons and senior citizens. He said that the Prime Minister had worked to bring a positive change in the thinking of society towards disabled people. “It is part of Modi’s thinking to consider disabled people not just as the beneficiaries of assistance but also as important partners in nation building with equal opportunities,” he added.

The Hamirpur MP said that assistive devices not only provided physical comfort to persons but also strengthened their confidence, self-reliance and dignity. Wheelchairs, hearing aids, prostheses, motorised devices or other assistive devices could provide a beneficiary with new opportunities for education, employment, mobility and social life.

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Anurag also participated in a road safety awareness camp, free health checkup camp and the felicitation ceremony of cleanliness warriors at the Rani Lakshmibai Park. He gave safety kits, including gloves, safety jackets and sanitisers, to sanitation workers and medical kits to taxi drivers. He urged the taxi drivers to use seat belts, follow prescribed speed limits, traffic signals and other road safety rules.

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District BJP president Rakesh Thakur, Hamirpur MLA Ashish Sharma, former MLA Vijay Agnihotri, Dr Anil Dhiman, Kamlesh Kumari and district general secretary Ajay Rintu Sharma were present on the occasion.