PM Modi in Himachal Pradesh: Repeat BJP govt for steady growth

Dharamsala/Sujanpur, November 9

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today urged the people of Himachal Pradesh to repeat the BJP government in the state to ensure continued growth under the double-engine regime.

Addressing a rally at Chambi ground in Kangra district, the Prime Minister said changing government each time led to non-accountability and was not in the interest of people.

PM Modi said the Congress was synonymous with ‘parivarwaad’ (nepotism). “In case the Congress comes to power, it will not let me work… From 2014 to 2017 (during Congress rule), only 15 houses were constructed under the PM Awas Yojana in Himachal. But in the last five years, 8,000 houses have been constructed under the same scheme under the Jai Ram Thakur government,” he said. The Centre launched Ayushman Bharat scheme for free healthcare up to Rs 5 lakh while the Himachal Government launched Him Care scheme that gave similar benefit, the Union Government started Ujjwala Yojana while the state regime launched Grahni Suvidha Yojana, he said, lauding CM Thakur.

The PM said the Centre had started pension schemes for all while the Himachal government had reduced the age for social security pension for senior citizens from 80 to 60 years. The Union government was giving PM Sammam Nidhi of Rs 6,000 per annum to farmers whereas the state government had promised to add Rs 3,000 per annum to it, he said.

PM Modi said the Congress allegedly cheated the people of the state. In Sujanpur Assembly constituency, the PM paid tributes to the state soldiers who had laid down their lives. He said his government had implemented the ‘one rank, one pension’ scheme for ex-servicemen.

