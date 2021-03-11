PM Modi may hold road show in Shimla on May 31

Shimla, May 26
Prime Minister Narendra Modi may hold a road show in Shimla on May 31, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said here on Thursday.
The road show will be finalised after getting clearance from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), he added.
It is a matter of joy as a national level function is being held in Shimla to mark the eighth anniversary of Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre, Thakur said.
Thakur said Modi would reach on the dais at Ridge Maidan at 11 am after arriving in Shimla at 10.30 am on Tuesday.
Thereafter the prime minister will interact with the chief ministers of various states virtually and with some beneficiaries of various schemes, the chief minister said.
Subsequently, Modi will address the nation from the historic Ridge Maidan on completion of eight years of his government, he added.
To a query, Thakur said all precautions would be taken to ensure safety of the Ridge Maidan. He said such gatherings had held earlier too and this public meeting would be a grand one.
Modi’s May 31 Shimla visit ahead of Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh is considered significant. The hill state is scheduled to go for polls in December.
The PM is also scheduled to visit Dharamshala in June where he will address chief secretaries of various states.
Earlier, Modi came to Himachal Pradesh about five months ago on December 27 to address a rally at the Paddal ground in the chief minister’s home district Mandi to mark the fourth anniversary of the Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government in the state.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
How ‘Jack’ and ‘John’ played key role in sending Yasin Malik to jail for life
JKLF chief who had pleaded guilty for the terror funding cri...
PM Modi seeks end to dynasty politics, attacks KCR on his home turf
Modi was addressing BJP party workers and leaders at Begumpe...
Allahabad High Court denies bail to 34 cops accused of killing 10 Sikhs in 1991
The bench of Justices Ramesh Sinha and Brij Raj Singh observ...
Faridkot jail superintendent suspended after video shot by inmate on phone goes viral
An inquiry by DIG Prisons indicts the official for derelicti...
Army personnel among 9 killed in road accident in J-K's Zoji La
The cab, on its way from Kargil to Srinagar, skids off the r...