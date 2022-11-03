 PM Modi restored Himachal's special industrial package: JP Nadda : The Tribune India

PM Modi restored Himachal's special industrial package: JP Nadda

BJP national chief JP Nadda interacts with people during a meeting in Bilaspur on Wednesday.



Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 2

BJP national chief JP Nadda today said the Congress PMs had visited Himachal as mere “political tourists” without bothering to protect the interest of the state.

Campaigning for party candidate Trilok Jamwal in the Bilaspur (Sadar) segment, Nadda hit out at the UPA regime for ending the special category status and industrial package given to Himachal.

Elaborating on the mega projects in the state under the PM, he said Rs 1,471-crore AIIMS, bulk drug park worth Rs 2,000 crore at Haroli in Una and medical devices park at Nalagarh would help generate jobs and huge investment.

“PM Narendra Modi not just restored the special industrial package, withdrawn by the UPA regime, but also conceived the Manali-Leh rail line, which is important from the strategic viewpoint and for heralding industrial growth and promoting tourism in the interior parts of Himachal.”

Despite being the national BJP chief, Nadda campaigned for Jamwal, stating that the BJP victory would be his personal victory. Having represented the Bilaspur (Sadar) segment thrice in 1993, 1998 and 2007, Nadda has a personal connect with the people in his home segment. Nadda has been a member of Rajya Sabha in 2012 and for a second term since 2018. “During the BJP regime, 6,000-km rural roads have been constructed in the state, which are the lifeline for development besides launch of the Vande Bharat train to improve connectivity.”

Nadda said in sharp contrast to the BJP rule, all that the Congress did during the UPA regime was to create hurdles in the development of Himachal. “Today, Rahul Gandhi is on a ‘Bharat Jodo’ yatra, which only exposes his double standards as it is common knowledge that he had supported the ‘tukde-tukde gang’ whose members are anti-national elements,” Nadda added.

“It’s time that people change the tradition of not repeating a government as it is only under the BJP regime that the state can progress,” he said.

