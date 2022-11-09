PM Narendra Modi to gift art, handicraft items from Himachal to world leaders at G20

New Delhi, November 9
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will gift several unique art and handicraft items from Himachal Pradesh to various world leaders during the upcoming G20 summit in Indonesia, officials said on Wednesday.
This would give a boost to the spread of Himachal Pradesh's art and culture globally, they said.
The prime minister will gift items such as Chamba 'rumals', Kangra miniature paintings, Kinnauri shawl, Kullu shawl and Kanal brass set to various world leaders, officials said.
The art and culture of Himachal Pradesh would travel far and wide to various countries, they said.
The G20 comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union (EU).
The G20 summit is taking place on November 15 and 16 in Bali and Prime Minister Modi is set to be among the top leaders attending it.
The G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation representing around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.
