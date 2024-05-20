PM Modi to hold rallies at Nahan, Mandi

Shimla, May 19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will two hold rallies in the state on May 24, one each in Nahan and Mandi.
“The people of the state are always excited about the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Whenever, he comes to the state, new energy is generated among the BJP workers and the public at large,” BJP state president Rajeev Bindal, while holding a meeting of party workers in Nahan, said.
The Prime Minister will hold the rallies for Suresh Kashyap, the BJP candidate for Shimla LS seat and Kangana Ranaut, the BJP candidate from Mandi. A good contest is expected on these two seats between the BJP and the Congress.
