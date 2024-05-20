PM Modi to hold rallies at Nahan, Mandi

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will two hold rallies in the state on May 24, one each in Nahan and Mandi.

“The people of the state are always excited about the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Whenever, he comes to the state, new energy is generated among the BJP workers and the public at large,” BJP state president Rajeev Bindal, while holding a meeting of party workers in Nahan, said.

The Prime Minister will hold the rallies for Suresh Kashyap, the BJP candidate for Shimla LS seat and Kangana Ranaut, the BJP candidate from Mandi. A good contest is expected on these two seats between the BJP and the Congress.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mandi #Nahan #Narendra Modi #Shimla