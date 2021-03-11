PM Modi to interact with scheme beneficiaries

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 17

The Prime Minister will virtually interact with beneficiaries of 11 schemes during the national-level programme to be held at The Ridge on May 31, said Chief Secretary Ram Subhag Singh while presiding over the meeting regarding preparation for the forthcoming visit of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said the beneficiaries of 773 districts from across the nation, including 12 districts, would participate and as many as 40 beneficiaries of each selected scheme would join the interactive session with the Prime Minister.

He said the 11 schemes are Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojna, Poshan Abhiyan, Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojna, Swachh Bharat Mission, Jal Jeevan Mission & Amrut, Pradhan Mantri SVANidhi Scheme, One Nation One Ration Card scheme, Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojna and Ayushman Bharat PM Jan Arogya Yojna.