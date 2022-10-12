PM Modi to visit Una, Chamba in Himachal on October 13; will lay foundation of bulk drug park, 2 hydel projects

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 12

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Una and Chamba in election-bound Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, ahead of the Congress mega rally to be addressed by AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Solan on October 14.

In Una, the Prime Minister will flag off Vande Bharat Express from the local railway station. Thereafter, in a public function, the PM will dedicate IIIT Una to the nation and lay the foundation stone of the Bulk Drug Park in Una.

At a separate public function in Chamba, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of two hydropower projects and launch Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadka Yojana (PMGSY)-III in Himachal Pradesh.

The drug park in Una is part of the Prime Minister’s call to build Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

“This call has led to the country moving swiftly towards attainment of self-reliance across multiple sectors, through support of various new initiatives of the government. One such key sector is pharmaceuticals, and in order to bring in self-reliance in this sector, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of Bulk Drug Park at Haroli in Una district, which will be built at a cost of over Rs 1900 crore," a PMO statement said.

The Park will help reduce dependence on the imports of active pharmaceutical ingredients and is expected to attract investment of around Rs 10,000 crores and provide employment to more than 20,000 people.

The foundation stone of the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Una which the Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation, was laid in 2017. Currently more than 530 students are pursuing study in this Institute.

In Himachal, the Prime Minister will also flag off the inaugural run of the new Vande Bharat Express.

Running from Amb Andaura to New Delhi, it will be the fourth Vande Bharat train to be introduced in the country and is an advanced version compared to the earlier ones, being much lighter and capable of reaching higher speed in shorter duration.

"It accelerates to 100 Km/h in just 52 seconds. The introduction of the train will help boost tourism in the region and provide a comfortable and faster mode of travel," the PMO said.

In Chamba, the PM will lay the foundation stone of two hydropower projects - the 48 MW Chanju-III Hydro-electric Project and the 30 MW Deothal Chanju Hydro-electric Project. Both will generate over 270 million units of electricity annually and Himachal Pradesh is expected to get annual revenue of around Rs 110 crore from these projects.

The Prime Minister will also launch Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadka Yojana (PMGSY)-III in the state for the upgradation of 3125 kms of roads.

More than Rs 420 crore has been sanctioned by the Central Government under this phase for the upgradation of 440 kms of roads in 15 border and far-flung blocks of the state.

#Chamba #Narendra Modi #Priyanka Gandhi Vadra #Solan #Una