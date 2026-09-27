DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / PM SHRI meet: Kangra, Chamba school heads get leadership lessons

PM SHRI meet: Kangra, Chamba school heads get leadership lessons

Five-day orientation programme focuses on NEP, technology and innovative practices

article_Author
Raghav Guleria
Dharamsala, Updated At : 01:55 AM Sep 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
PM SHRI school heads from Kangra and Chamba on the concluding day of the orientation in Dharamsala on Saturday.
Advertisement

A five-day orientation programme for heads of PM SHRI schools in Kangra and Chamba districts concluded on Friday, with emphasis on strengthening school leadership, understanding the PM SHRI framework and promoting innovative practices through peer learning.

The programme covered key areas aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, and the objectives of the PM SHRI initiative. The participants were apprised of the PM SHRI framework, provisions of the Union Government and the Project Approval Board (PAB) for 2026-27.

Advertisement

Sessions on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), National Curriculum Framework (NCF), 2023, ICT and digital initiatives, Vidya Samiksha Kendra (VSK), UDISE+, APAAR and other technology-enabled platforms familiarised the school heads with emerging tools for improving educational delivery.

Advertisement

The programme also covered SNA-SPARSH, financial management and vocational education initiatives. A major component was an exposure visit to schools, where the participants observed innovative practices and discussed their possible replication in their respective institutions.

Sessions on school leadership and positive school culture focused on creating inclusive, collaborative and learner-centric educational environments. School heads also presented successful practices from their institutions, providing an opportunity for interaction and experience sharing.

Advertisement

The concluding sessions dealt with Social, Emotional and Ethical Learning (SEEL), SEE Learning, PARAKH Rashtriya Sarvekshan, Performance Grading Index (PGI) and ASER, highlighting holistic development, assessment and evidence-based improvement.

The valedictory session provided participants an opportunity to reflect on their learning and share key takeaways. Education officials and resource persons from the state and district levels supported the programme, which provided a platform for professional development, collaboration and exchange of field-level experiences among school heads.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts