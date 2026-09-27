PM SHRI meet: Kangra, Chamba school heads get leadership lessons

A five-day orientation programme for heads of PM SHRI schools in Kangra and Chamba districts concluded on Friday, with emphasis on strengthening school leadership, understanding the PM SHRI framework and promoting innovative practices through peer learning.

The programme covered key areas aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, and the objectives of the PM SHRI initiative. The participants were apprised of the PM SHRI framework, provisions of the Union Government and the Project Approval Board (PAB) for 2026-27.

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Sessions on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), National Curriculum Framework (NCF), 2023, ICT and digital initiatives, Vidya Samiksha Kendra (VSK), UDISE+, APAAR and other technology-enabled platforms familiarised the school heads with emerging tools for improving educational delivery.

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The programme also covered SNA-SPARSH, financial management and vocational education initiatives. A major component was an exposure visit to schools, where the participants observed innovative practices and discussed their possible replication in their respective institutions.

Sessions on school leadership and positive school culture focused on creating inclusive, collaborative and learner-centric educational environments. School heads also presented successful practices from their institutions, providing an opportunity for interaction and experience sharing.

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The concluding sessions dealt with Social, Emotional and Ethical Learning (SEEL), SEE Learning, PARAKH Rashtriya Sarvekshan, Performance Grading Index (PGI) and ASER, highlighting holistic development, assessment and evidence-based improvement.

The valedictory session provided participants an opportunity to reflect on their learning and share key takeaways. Education officials and resource persons from the state and district levels supported the programme, which provided a platform for professional development, collaboration and exchange of field-level experiences among school heads.