PM SHRI school teachers embark on Gujarat tour

A group of 88 teachers from PM SHRI Schools in Himachal Pradesh has left for Gujarat to gain insights into innovative practices in education. The delegation includes principals, central head teachers, educators and district nodal officers.

During the educational tour, the teachers will visit various academic institutions across Gujarat and receive training on modern educational practices. The group will stay in Gujarat until April 29 as part of the educational exchange program under the Samagra Shiksha initiative, led by State Project Director Rajesh Sharma.

Sharma said the PM SHRI Schools initiative aims to strengthen education infrastructure by sending students and teachers to states and countries with advanced education systems. The current delegation includes headmasters from districts such as Kullu, Kangra, Una, Sirmaur, Kinnaur, and Hamirpur. A previous batch of 98 teachers had already visited Gujarat under the same programme.

He emphasised that the government and Samagra Shiksha are committed to training as many teachers as possible through such exposure visits. This is aimed at ensuring students benefit from modern and effective teaching methods.

Teachers participating in the tour have expressed appreciation for the government’s efforts to enhance education quality. Sharma reiterated that providing qualitative education is a top priority for the state government, which is actively implementing significant reforms.