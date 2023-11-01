PM's help sought over 11 flood protection projects: Dy CM

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 31

Himachal has sought the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the release of Rs 2,531.24 crore central funds for 11 flood protection and channelling projects that have already got investement clearance from the Union Government.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri today said that he had written to the Prime Minister seeking his intervention in the release of funds for 11 flood protection projects. “An early release of funds for these projects is important, especially in view of devastation caused by heavy rain and floods during the monsoon recently,” he added.

He said that the proposed Rs 1,650 crore project for channeling the Beas in Kullu and Mandi districts was important to protect habitations and structures close to its banks. “Damage caused by heavy rain and floods was the least in Una due to the channelling of the Swan river. So, these works need to be done along other rivers and khuds as well,” he added.

Agnihotri said that the Jal Shakti Department had suffered around Rs 2,200 crore loss, including Rs 600 crore loss to works undertaken under the Jal Jivan Mission, and the Central Government should compensate the state for it. He added that Rs 350 crore was awaited for the Fina Singh project that has got investment clearance.

khuds in Jaswan-Pragpur area of Kangra district.

#Narendra Modi #Shimla