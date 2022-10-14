PM’s rallies poll gimmick: Pratibha

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 13

State Congress president Pratibha Singh today termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Una and Chamba as yet another election gimmick.

Pratibha, in a statement issued here, said that the countdown to the BJP’s exit from power in the state had started with drubbing in the Mandi Lok Sabha and three Assembly byelections last year. The party was now facing an imminent defeat in the Vidhan Sabha elections, she added.

She said, “The government is misusing public money and official machinery on election rallies and to extend hospitality to senior BJP leaders visiting the state.” She alleged, “The BJP government has pushed the state on the brink of bankruptcy and even government employees have not been paid their dues.”

Pratibha said, “Just before the elections, the Chief Minister is getting the Prime Minister to inaugurate and lay the stone of projects, including incomplete works. This shows that the BJP is fearful of its impending defeat.”

She said the state was facing a serious financial crisis. The government was unable to pay liabilities worth crores of rupees but still spending public money on rallies.

She assured government employees that on coming to power, the Congress would implement the old pension scheme and fulfil all other election promises and guarantees.