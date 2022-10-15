PM's rally cancelled after poll announcement

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, October 14

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Kangra on October 16 was cancelled today after the announcement of Assembly elections and the Model Code of Conduct coming into force in the state.

The Special Protection Group (SPG) and security agencies, which were busy in making arrangements for the Prime Minister’s rally at the Chambi ground on the Kangra-Pathankot road, withdrew from the venue after the Model Code of Conduct was imposed. Highly placed sources told The Tribune that the security agencies informed the local administration that the rally had been cancelled.

The cancellation of the Prime Minister’s rally has disappointed BJP leaders of Kangra. A senior party leader said, “The Prime Minister had announced several projects for Una and Chamba districts on Thursday. He was also expected to announce projects for Kangra district on October 16. Unfortunately, the rally was cancelled after the Election Commission of India announced Assembly elections in Himachal.”

BJP general secretary Trilok Kapoor said that the party would soon issue a schedule of leaders coming for campaigning in the state.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress criticised the state government for its failure to get any project for Kangra district. They alleged that the expansion of the Gaggal airport was a major development project for Kangra district. “There has been no progress on the Gaggal airport project in the past five years. Even the work on the Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP) campus has not started,” said RS Bali, AICC secretary.

Opposition leaders alleged that most of the projects, including AIIMS, PGI satellite centre and the bulk drug park, had been given to the Hamirpur parliamentary constituency. “The Kangra parliamentary constituency that comprises most of the areas of Kangra and Chamba districts has not been given any major project in the past five years,” alleged Ajay Mahajan, Kangra district Congress president.

Local BJP leaders accuse the district party leadership, including the MP, MLAs and ministers, of failing to bring in any major project for Kangra.