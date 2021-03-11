PM’s rally: Shimla MC councillors told to gather 300 persons per ward

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 26

The BJP today gave a target of gathering 300 people per ward to the councillors of the Shimla Municipal Corporation (MC) for the upcoming rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 31 to mark the completion of eight years of the Union government.

State BJP president Suresh Kashyap chaired a meeting of the councillors and told them that Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj, BJP state in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna, co-incharge Sanjay Tandon, Mayor Satya Kaundal, Roopa Sharma and other prominent leaders would go door to door to give invitation.

The Swachata Abhiyan and the invitation drive would commence after the “Mann ki Baat” programme of the Prime Minister on May 29. Party workers would hoist BJP flags on their houses and reach the rally ground latest by 9 am, he said.

Kashyap said that people were excited to listen to the Prime Minister and the situation in the country and the state was in favour of the BJP. State vice-president Payal Vaidya, district in-charge Daisy Thakur and Mayor Satya Kaundal also attended the meeting.

Later, Kashyap chaired a meeting in which it was decided that the coordination committee would comprise 15 sub-committees, which would take care of all arrangements of the rally—.