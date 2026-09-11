PNB RSETI trains over 10,600 rural youth, women in Kangra

The Punjab National Bank Rural Self Employment Training Institute (PNB RSETI), Dharamsala, has emerged as a key platform for providing skill training and promoting self-employment among rural youth and women in Kangra district, with more than 10,600 people trained since its inception.

RSETI Director Madan Lal said the institute had so far conducted 394 training batches and provided training to 10,620 candidates. Of these, 7,408 trainees, nearly 75 per cent, had been settled in employment or self-employment. As many as 6,428 trainees were engaged in self-employment, accounting for 74 per cent of those settled, while 3,175 trainees had received credit linkage to support their ventures.

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During 2025-26, the institute conducted 30 training batches and trained 838 candidates. For the current financial year, it has set a target of conducting 34 batches and providing training to 1,000 candidates.

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The institute designs its programmes keeping in view local requirements and the potential for low-cost employment and self-employment opportunities in rural areas. Courses include mushroom cultivation, agricultural entrepreneurship, junior beauty practitioner, tailoring, mobile phone repair, jute product making, candle making, incense-stick and dhoop manufacturing, computer-related skills, financial literacy and banking correspondent services.

Officials said the objective was not merely to impart technical skills but also to provide trainees with practical knowledge about setting up small businesses, financial management, banking facilities and available support schemes. Training, including boarding and meals, is provided free of cost.

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An important feature of the institute’s approach is post-training support. Trainees are guided in selecting suitable business activities and are helped in accessing credit and other institutional support required to establish their ventures.

Several women in the district have turned their training into successful livelihood opportunities. Sunita Kumari of Sidhbari, near Dharamsala, underwent jewellery-designing training at PNB RSETI and subsequently started her own business. Rekha Devi of Dadh set up a beauty parlour after completing her training.

Similarly, Prem Lata and Sudeshna Kumari of Jamanabad received training in incense-stick and dhoop making and started a venture in their village in association with a women’s group. The women said the training had helped them identify their skills, convert them into livelihood opportunities and move towards financial independence.

Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa said nearly 10,000 people in Kangra had received various self-employment-oriented training through RSETI, with around 900 to 1,000 people being trained every year.

He said the institute’s role extended beyond skill development, as it also helped trainees obtain credit linkage and other assistance required to start self-employment activities. Nearly 75 per cent of those trained had subsequently become engaged in some form of employment or self-employment, he added.