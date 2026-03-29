Poetry anthology unveiled during Lidbar Fair

A poetry anthology ‘Where Dreams Learn to Breathe’ by noted educator and poet Sanjeev Suri, who teaches English at MCMDAV College in Kangra, was unveiled at the state-level Lidbar Fair in Nagrota Bagwan on Saturday. The event brought together a vibrant blend of culture, art and community celebration.

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The book was formally released by Raghubir Singh Bali, MLA, Nagrota Bagwan, and Chairman of the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Board, in the presence of Nagrota Bagwan SDM Munish Sharma and several other dignitaries.

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Bali described the anthology as “a quiet, yet profound, meditation on life, nature and the unseen rhythms that shape human experience.” Referring to poems drawn from the Dhauladhar landscape, he noted that compositions such as Snowfall and Breathing Grain presented “an intimate dialogue between the earth and the self, where nature becomes both witness and voice.”

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Bali also highlighted the importance of literature in nurturing cultural depth and emotional awareness.

Sanjeev Suri said his poetry grows out of lived moments. “Poetry, for me, is an act of listening—to what often remains unspoken,” he remarked, describing the anthology as a collection that strives to preserve fleeting yet meaningful encounters with life.