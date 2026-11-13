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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Poets highlight Lavi Fair’s history at literary conference

Poets highlight Lavi Fair’s history at literary conference

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:29 AM Nov 13, 2026 IST
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DC Anupam Kashyap felicitates poets in Rampur, Shimla.
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Around 45 poets highlighted the historical significance of the International Lavi Fair, its rich traditions and the changes it has undergone over the years through their poems at a literary conference organised for the first time during the ongoing fair in Rampur, Shimla district. Through their compositions, they also highlighted the harmful effects of drug abuse, particularly chitta (heroin), and urged the youth to stay away from drugs.

The conference was presided over by the Deputy Commissioner (DC), who said the younger generation needed to be aware of the fair’s glorious history and the traditions associated with it so that they could understand their cultural heritage and pass it on to future generations.

“It is important to imagine how traders from far-flung areas would have reached this place hundreds of years ago, when the fair was first organised, in the absence of modern road networks, communication facilities and means of transport,” he said.

The DC said a special exhibition had been set up at the fair this year with the cooperation of local residents. It showcases items that were traded during the fair in ancient times. He urged people to visit the exhibition and learn about the fair’s historical significance.

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“Literature is a powerful medium for preserving society’s cultural heritage, traditions and ideas. Literary activities and conferences will be encouraged further in the future, providing a better platform for writers to showcase their creative talents,” he said.

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