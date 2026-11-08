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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Police arrest 3 with 422 tramadol capsules, detain 3 drug traffickers

Police arrest 3 with 422 tramadol capsules, detain 3 drug traffickers

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Raghav Guleria
Dharamsala, Updated At : 01:04 AM Nov 08, 2026 IST
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The Kangra police have intensified their crackdown on drug trafficking, taking action in two separate operations involving the seizure of prohibited drugs and the preventive detention of three alleged drug traffickers.

In the first operation, the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) team of the Kangra police arrested three persons after recovering 422 SPASMOVIL PLUS capsules, containing 21.10 gm of tramadol, from a car near the Ghatta toll plaza.

Acting on a tip-off, the CIA team intercepted a car during routine patrolling and checking within the jurisdiction of the Kangra police station.

The accused have been identified as Ashish Rana (38), a resident of Rajol village in Shahpur tehsil; Pawan Dhiman (32), of Hatli Gudana village in Sihunta tehsil of Chamba district; and Om Prakash (46), of Sarah village in Dharamsala tehsil.

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The police seized the capsules and the vehicle and registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Kangra police station.

In a separate operation, the police placed three alleged drug traffickers under preventive detention under Section 3(1) of the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act, 1988, following orders issued by the Director General of Police, Himachal Pradesh.

The detainees have been identified as Avinash, alias Nikka, a resident of Kholi village in Kangra; Rahul, of Tambroo village in Jaisinghpur; and Vaibhav, alias Aman, of Tharot village in Shahpur.

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According to the police, three FIRs have been registered against Avinash over the past eight years, during which 91.48 gm of charas and 12.62 gm of heroin were allegedly recovered from his possession.

Rahul faces three FIRs registered over the past four years, with 94.40 gm of charas and 18 gm of heroin recovered from him. Vaibhav also faces three FIRs registered over the past two years, with 21.96 gm of heroin allegedly recovered from his possession.

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