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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Police arrest chitta suppliers from Punjab

Police arrest chitta suppliers from Punjab

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:46 AM Nov 08, 2026 IST
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Balbir Singh in police custody after being arrested in Amritsar.
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The Shimla police have arrested two key interstate drug suppliers involved in chitta trafficking from Punjab.

In the first case, the police arrested Balbir Singh, alias Fauji, alias Tinu Pal Tinda (52), a resident of Nankhari in Shimla district, from Amritsar in Punjab as he was planning to flee to Nepal.

Addressing a press conference here, Shimla (City) ASP Mehar Panwar said that on October 27, the police, acting on a tip-off, had arrested Resham Singh, a resident of Amritsar, with about 257 grams of chitta near Shoghi. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, was registered and an investigation begun.

“During investigation, it was revealed that the contraband was to be supplied to Balbir in the Nankhari area. He is a major drug supplier in the area and was dealing in commercial quantities of chitta. Following this, the police launched a search operation and constituted a special team to arrest him,” she said.

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She said the team had been trying to arrest Balbir for the past week, but he kept evading the police and was planning to flee to Nepal. The police raided several locations in Nankhari, but he remained at large. Finally, the team learnt that he was in Amritsar, from where he was arrested.

The police also found that six criminal cases had already been registered against Balbir, including four under the NDPS Act and two under the Excise Act, Panwar said.

In the second case, registered on September 27, the police had arrested Rupesh, Shivam Verma and Lali Kumar from Gumma in Shimla district with 50 grams of chitta. A case was registered under the NDPS Act and an investigation begun.

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“During investigation, the police established backward linkages and found that they had bought the contraband from Gurpreet Singh, alias Gora, alias Gopi (35), a resident of Ludhiana, Punjab, and brought it to sell in Shimla. Acting promptly, a police team was sent to Ludhiana, from where he was arrested. Gurpreet is also a history-sheeter and has three criminal cases registered against him in Punjab,” the ASP said. Further investigation is under way in both cases, Panwar said.

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