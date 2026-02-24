DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Police arrest two Nepalese nationals from Kullu for Shimla murder

Police arrest two Nepalese nationals from Kullu for Shimla murder

Victim was killed with stones, sharp weapon near Pabbar river

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:15 AM Feb 24, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
The arrested accused in police custody on Monday. Tribune photo
Two Nepal natives have been arrested from Kullu for allegedly murdering another Nepal national in the Chirgaon area of Shimla district.

The accused have been identified as Lalit Rana, alias Laxman Rana (20) and Shahbir Luvar (21), both residents of Jajarkot district in Karnali province of Nepal.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Shimla Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gaurav Singh said the body of Rakesh Pratap (36), a Nepal native, was found on February 18 near the bank of the Pabbar river close to Chirgaon. A police team reached the spot and found that the victim had suffered fatal head injuries inflicted with a sharp weapon.

During the investigation, police analysed CCTV footage from nearby areas and established that the deceased had last been seen with two suspects a day before the murder. Through witness statements, examination of digital evidence and intelligence inputs, it emerged that the accused had visited the victim at Badiyara village, where he was working as a labourer. The trio consumed alcohol during the day and later went to the riverbank on the pretext of drinking more liquor.

According to the SSP, a minor altercation ensued near the riverbank, following which the accused allegedly assaulted Rakesh with stones and a sharp weapon, killing him on the spot. The accused then mutilated the victim’s face and destroyed his mobile phone to prevent identification before fleeing and switching off their phones.

Further investigation revealed that the two accused had recently gone to Devidhar village for labour work and had been missing since the day of the crime. Based on technical surveillance and digital evidence, police traced them to the Kasol and Manikaran areas of Kullu. Police teams were rushed to the locations and the accused were arrested from Kasol.

