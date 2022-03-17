Police band enthralls at Sujanpur

Hamirpur, March 16
The Himachal Pradesh Police Orchestra Band ‘Harmony of the Pines’ enthralled audience on the first cultural night of Holi Utsav at Sujanpur yesterday. Anurag Thakur, the Minister for Information and Broadcasting, was the chief guest. The band is famous for p2erforming on Colors Channel’s show ‘Hunarbaaz- Desh ki Shaan’.
The band performed Himachali and Bollywood music. They performed tracks like ‘Neeru Chali Ghumadi’, ‘Sandeshe Aate Hain’ and other hit songs.
On the second day of the festival today, the district administration organised various activities such as rangoli competition, wrestling competition, drum beating, baby show and dog show. —
