Police band shines at TV programme

Shimla, February 7
A band of the Himachal Pradesh Police — “Harmony of the pines” — scored 100 per cent marks on a TV channel. The police band that performed at “Hunarbaaz — Desh ki shaan” programme of Colors TV on Sunday got standing ovation from the judges for its performance.
The band, formed in 1996 with seven members and little facilities, is the first officially approved band of the government in the nation. The police personnel led by Sub-Inspector Vijay Sharma also expressed their gratitude to Himachal DGP Sanjay Kundu for encouraging them and said it was because of him that they participated in the event.
The band played melodies, including “Bharat humko jaan se pyara hai” and “Vande matram”. Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, also one of the judges, said: “This is my favourite act till date.”
Renowned Director/Producer Karan Johar and veteran actor and producer Mithun Chakraborty also applauded the band. —
