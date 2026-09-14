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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Police bust rave party at Dharamkot hostel; 4 types of drugs seized

Police bust rave party at Dharamkot hostel; 4 types of drugs seized

Preliminary investigation indicates that rave parties were allegedly being organised at EDM Hostel in Upper Dharamkot on September 13 and 14

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Raghav Guleria
Dharamsala, Updated At : 09:05 PM Sep 14, 2026 IST
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Kangra police officials raid the premises at Upper Dharamkot in Dharamsala. Tribune Photo
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In a significant achievement in the ongoing campaign against drugs throughout Himachal, Kangra police busted an alleged rave party at an EDM Hostel in Upper Dharamkot during the intervening night of September 13 and 14, recovering small quantities of four types of drugs, including ‘chitta’, opium, charas and cannabis.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided the premises under the jurisdiction of McLeodganj police station in the early hours of Monday.

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The search led to the recovery of 0.95 gram of ‘chitta’, 3.7 grams of opium, 1.33 grams of charas and 1.54 grams of cannabis flowers. As many as 15 persons were medically examined in connection with the proceedings.

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A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against Amir Khan (35) of Shahjahanabad, Bhopal, presently residing at Vishram Guest House/EDM Hotel, Upper Dharamkot, and Radhesh Ranjan Pajoria (37) of Chittorgarh, Rajasthan, the leaseholder of the EDM Hostel.

Preliminary investigation indicated that rave parties were allegedly being organised at the hostel on September 13 and 14. Police personnel reportedly purchased entry tickets costing Rs 2,000 per person for the said event for both the days to ascertain the information and gather evidence before intervening.

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The parties were allegedly promoted through established social media platforms and closed online groups. Police have collected screenshots and other digital evidence enticing the clients, which is being further examined.

DIG (Northern Range) Soumya Sambasivam told The Tribune that the police would continue stringent action against all those involved in the possession, supply, distribution and consumption of illicit drugs, as well as those facilitating or promoting such activities.

“Concerted action will continue against establishments being used for drug-related and other unlawful activities,” she said.

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