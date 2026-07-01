Police conduct statewide anti-drug drive, issue notices to 13 chemists

The Himachal Pradesh Police issued 13 notices under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, after detecting various irregularities during a statewide inspection of 482 chemist and medical shops, 22 pharmaceutical wholesalers and seven medical practitioners on Tuesday. Action was also taken against two medical clinics under the Act after they were found to be operating without valid licences.

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The drive was conducted jointly by the police, the Drug Control Administration and the Special Task Force (STF) as part of the second phase of the ‘Drug-Free Himachal’ campaign launched by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

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During the operation, teams carried out intensive inspections of chemist shops, medical stores, pharmaceutical wholesalers and medical practitioners. They checked compliance with the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

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Officials scrutinised the validity of licences, purchase and sale records, stock registers, medical prescriptions, billing and digital transaction records, as well as the storage, sale and distribution of controlled and psychotropic medicines.

A police spokesperson said legal action had been initiated against establishments where violations were detected, while advisories were issued to several pharmacies and medical outlets.