Police crackdown on assets of drug traffickers in Bilaspur

In a major crackdown on drug trafficking and its financial networks, the Bilaspur Police have frozen assets worth Rs 1.66 crore belonging to individuals allegedly involved in drug trafficking in multiple cases registered across the district over the past four months.

According to the police, a residential building worth Rs 63.97 lakh belonging to accused Ayub Khan has been frozen. A Royal Enfield motorcycle and a scooter worth Rs 12.9 lakh, owned by Vinay Kumar, an associate of Ayub, were also seized during a financial investigation initiated after Ayub was arrested with 9.11 g of chitta in Bilaspur on September 1, 2026.

As the probe progressed, the police also froze a car, a pickup vehicle and a scooter worth Rs 25.13 lakh belonging to Ishan Khan, another associate of Ayub.

In a separate case registered at Barmana, Anil Kumar, a Bilaspur resident, was arrested with 15.13 g of chitta. During the ensuing financial investigation, the police froze a truck worth Rs 20 lakh and Rs 3 lakh deposited in his bank account.

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The district police also froze a car worth Rs 8.5 lakh and cash amounting to Rs 2 lakh belonging to Ravinder Kumar, besides another vehicle worth Rs 5 lakh owned by co-accused Ashutosh Chandel. Both were arrested with 175 g of chitta on August 21, 2026.

Similarly, the police froze a car worth Rs 10 lakh belonging to Ajay Thakur and a motorcycle worth Rs 2.10 lakh owned by Abhishek. The two were arrested with 9.05 g of chitta in Bilaspur on July 29, 2026.

In another case registered at Swarghat, the police froze a Bolero Camper worth Rs 11 lakh and cash amounting to Rs 37,000 belonging to accused Pankaj Thakur, who was arrested along with Akashdeep.

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Speaking about the action, Bilaspur Superintendent of Police (SP) said that apart from arresting drug traffickers, the district police were focusing on financial investigations to dismantle drug networks operating in the district. He added that assets worth Rs 3.01 crore had been frozen by the police so far this year.